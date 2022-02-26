Russia to seize foreigners' funds in retaliation -RIA

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 25, 2022. Picture taken January 25, 2022. Sputnik/Yulia Zyryanova/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security council, as saying on Saturday.

Moscow does not rule out nationalising the assets of companies registered in the United States, European Union and other "unfriendly jurisdictions", Medvedev was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Catherine Evans

