Russia, Serbian presidents agree on further gas supplies, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in Sochi, Russia November 25, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

May 29 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic agreed in a phone call on Sunday that Russia will continue supplying natural gas to Serbia and the two countries will bolster their partnership, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders also discussed the issue of Ukraine and Kosovo, according to the Kremlin.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

