Russia to spend $9 bln to rebuild supply chains, PM says
March 15 (Reuters) - Russia plans to spend 1 trillion roubles ($9 billion) on so-called anti-crisis measures, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday, as the government tries to at least partially offset the impact of fresh western sanctions.
The plan includes more than 100 proposals and is to be updated, Mishustin said, to rebuild production and supply chains.
($1 = 110.5070 roubles)
