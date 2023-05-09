Russia stages Victory Day concert for Estonian Russians across the river

[1/5] People watch the Victory Day concert in the Russian town of Ivangorod, which is seen from across the river, in Narva, Estonia May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Janis Laizans















NARVA, Estonia, May 9 (Reuters) - After Estonia banned Soviet Victory Day celebrations, several hundred people in the Russian-speaking town of Narva watched celebrations across the river which separates it from Russia.

A large stage and a screen was set up near the river in Russia, 200 meters (219 yards) away from the river promenade where people gathered with binoculars and flowers and clapped to the music.

Thousands would gather in Narva each year on May 9, when Russia celebrates Soviet Victory Day to mark the end of World War Two in Europe, but the events were banned after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, and Soviet war monuments were removed from the town.

Governments in Estonia, like the other Baltic states of Latvia and Lithuania, see the Soviet victory in 1945 as a renewal of the brutal occupation of their lands, which were annexed into Soviet Union in 1940. Now members of NATO and the European Union, they are among the staunchest supporters of Ukraine and critics of Russia.

Organised public gatherings were banned in Estonia during May 9, and the public display of patriotic Russian symbols such as the orange and black St. George's ribbon was prohibited with a threat of a fine of up to 1,200 euros ($1,316).

A large banner declaring "Putin – War Criminal", depicting a bloodied face of the Russian president, was hung on the Narva castle wall facing the concert stage.

Russian police asked their Estonian colleagues to remove it, but were refused, said Kalmer Janno, Head Of Community Police In Narva Police Station.

"It's our celebration, and of our fathers and of our grandfathers. We are remembering our grandfathers. How can we not come?", Irina, 62, said as she observed the concert on the stage in Russia, decorated in St. George's ribbon colours.

"This is a sacred celebration, to everyone. It's a pity Estonia is not celebrating it this year", she added.

Several people enjoying the Russian concert said they do not wish to live on the Russian side. "I live here for 50 years, my motherland is here", said Nelli, 75.

