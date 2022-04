Russia strikes armoured vehicle plant, military repair facility in Ukraine -IFX

April 16 (Reuters) - Russia destroyed production buildings of an armoured vehicle plant in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and a military repair facility in the city of Mykolaiv, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying on Saturday.

The strikes were carried out by high-precision long-range weapons, it said.

Russia also downed one Ukrainian SU-25 aircraft near the city of Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast of eastern Ukraine, Interfax added, citing Russia's defence ministry.

