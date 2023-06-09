Russia summons Japan's ambassador to protest at military supplies to Ukraine















MOSCOW, June 9 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday that it had summoned the Japanese ambassador over Tokyo's decision to supply military equipment to Ukraine.

Japan - which has backed Western sanctions against its long-time antagonist in east Asia in response to Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine - last month promised Ukraine around 100 military-use vehicles "such as trucks", having previously given protective equipment such as helmets and bullet-proof vests.

However, Moscow said Tokyo was supplying "armoured vehicles" as well as all-terrain vehicles.

"The Japanese side was told that this step would lead to an escalation of hostilities and a further increase in the number of human casualties of the Kyiv regime," the ministry said in a statement.

Japan's export rules ban its companies from selling lethal items overseas.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Nick Macfie











