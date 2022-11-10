Russia summons Latvian ambassador over demolition of Soviet-era monuments















Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it had summoned the Latvian ambassador in protest over what it said was the demolition of Soviet-era monuments.

"A strong protest was issued to the head of the Latvian diplomatic mission in connection with the ongoing policy of state vandalism in Latvia to dismantle Soviet memorials," the foreign ministry said.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Tomasz Janowski











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.