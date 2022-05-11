Russia summons Poland's ambassador in Moscow - Polish foreign minister

WARSAW, May 11 (Reuters) - The Polish ambassador to Russia was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Moscow, the state-run news agency PAP quoted the Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau as saying on Wednesday, as tensions run high over the war in Ukraine.

"As far as our relations with the Russian Federation are concerned, we know that the Polish ambassador to Moscow has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry," Rau was quoted as saying at a news conference.

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Jon Boyle

