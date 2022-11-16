Russia summons Polish envoy after missile incident

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russia has summoned the Polish ambassador to Moscow to the foreign ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Earlier the Kremlin accused Poland of reacting in "absolutely hysterical" fashion to Tuesday's incident when two people were killed by a missile in eastern Poland. Poland and NATO said on Wednesday it was probably a stray rocket fired by Ukraine's air defences and not, as some reports initially suggested, by Russia.

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks