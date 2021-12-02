Russia tells U.S. it will respond to any 'geopolitical games' in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for journalists during a meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Stockholm, Sweden December 2, 2021. Jonathan Nackstrand/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday that Moscow would respond if Ukraine gets drawn into any U.S "geopolitical games", the Interfax news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying.

Lavrov told Blinken at talks in Stockholm that Russia and the United States needed to agree on long-term security guarantees, the foreign ministry was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Peter Graff

