Russia tells U.S. relations at risk if it's branded terror sponsor -Tass

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia has told the United States that bilateral diplomatic ties would be badly damaged and could even be broken off if Russia is declared a state sponsor of terrorism, Tass cited a top official as saying on Friday.

Alexander Darchiyev, head of the North American department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that if the U.S. Senate succeeded in passing a law to single out Russia, this would mean Washington had crossed the point of no return, Tass said.

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ronald Popeski; Editing by Leslie Adler

