Russia tests new intercontinental ballistic missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs the supervisory board meeting of the presidential forum "Russia - Land of Opportunity" at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 20, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Tereshchenko/Pool via REUTERS

April 20 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it has test-launched its new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a strategic weapon President Vladimir Putin said had no analogues elsewhere and would provide food for thought for those who try to threaten Russia.

Putin was shown on TV being briefed by the military that the missile had been launched from Plesetsk in the country's northwest and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula in the far east.

