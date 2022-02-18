Skip to main content
Russia touts Finland or Geneva as hosts for Lavrov-Blinken meeting - Ifax

1 minute read

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before their meeting, in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2022. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Britain touted Finland or Geneva as potential hosts for a meeting between Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken next week, Interfax news agency reported.

The pair have held a series of meetings and phone calls in the course of the Ukraine crisis, without achieving any diplomatic breakthrough.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

