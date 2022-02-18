1 minute read
Russia touts Finland or Geneva as hosts for Lavrov-Blinken meeting - Ifax
MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Britain touted Finland or Geneva as potential hosts for a meeting between Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken next week, Interfax news agency reported.
The pair have held a series of meetings and phone calls in the course of the Ukraine crisis, without achieving any diplomatic breakthrough.
