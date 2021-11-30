Russia trying to strengthen negotiating position ahead of Putin-Biden meet, Ukraine says

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Reznikov adjusts glasses during a session of parliament in Kyiv, Ukraine November 4, 2021. The Ukrainian parliament later voted to appoint Reznikov as the new defence minister. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko/File Photo

KYIV, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia's massing of its forces near Ukraine's borders is likely intended to strengthen its bargaining position in a future meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's defence minister said on Tuesday.

In a statement printed on the economy ministry's website, Oleksiy Reznikov said relations between Ukraine and Russia were more tense during a previous Russian troop build-up in spring earlier this year.

"Today's events are most likely connected with the upcoming meeting of U.S. President Joe Biden with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The latter is thus trying to strengthen his negotiating position," Reznikov said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alex Richardson

