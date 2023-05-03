Russia, Ukraine, Turkey deputy defence ministers to discuss grain deal















ANKARA, May 3 (Reuters) - The deputy defence ministers of Russia, Ukraine and Turkey will meet in Istanbul on Friday to discuss a deal that allows the exports of Ukrainian grains on the Black Sea, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"During the meeting, some issues starting with the grain initiative will be discussed," state-owned Anadolu Agency quoted him as saying about the meeting scheduled to take place in Istanbul.

"In this regard, we can say that the sides are looking warmly at the extension of the duration. Our wish is that this initiative is extended without any trouble," he said.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.