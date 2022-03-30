Russia and Ukraine will resume talks online on April 1 -Ukrainian negotiator

A Ukrainian service member drives a captured Russian T-72 tank, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the recently liberated village of Lukianivka, in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

March 30 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine will resume their peace talks online on April 1, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday after the latest round of negotiations had ended in Turkey.

Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said in an online post that Ukraine had proposed the countries' two leaders should meet, but Russia responded by saying more work needed to be done on a draft treaty.

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ron Popeski; Editing by Leslie Adler

