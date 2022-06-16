1 minute read
Russia, U.S. must discuss nuclear treaty extension - RIA quotes Kremlin
June 16 (Reuters) - Russia and the United States must discuss the extension of the START nuclear arms reduction treaty, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RIA news agency in an interview on Thursday.
The matter was important for global security and Russia's military operation in Ukraine was no reason to avoid its discussion, Peskov added.
