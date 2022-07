Russia using mercenary group Wagner to reinforce Ukraine frontlines - UK

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - British military intelligence said on Monday that Russia has used the private military contractor Wagner to reinforce its frontline forces in the Ukraine conflict.

Wagner is lowering its recruitment standards and hiring convicts and formerly blacklisted individuals, potentially impacting Russian military effectiveness, the Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.