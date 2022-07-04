Russia: Uzbekistan issues should be solved by legal means, not riots

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday that it was closely monitoring the situation in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan province after deadly unrest broke out, and that issues there should be solved through "legal means" rather than rioting.

"We welcome the measures taken by the leadership of Uzbekistan and are confident that they will contribute to the complete normalisation of the situation in this part of the country," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"We are in favour of resolving any issues by legal means, and not through street riots."

Eighteen people were killed and 243 wounded during unrest in Karakalpakstan last week over plans to curtail its autonomy, Uzbek authorities said on Monday. read more

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

