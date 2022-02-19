UK says Western inaction on Ukraine would send dangerous message for Taiwan

A view shows a Ukrainian state flag at the Kliusy checkpoint on the border with Russia in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that if Western nations fail to live up to their promises to support Ukraine's independence, that would have damaging consequences worldwide, including for Taiwan.

"Every time that Western ministers have visited Kiev, we have assured the people of Ukraine and their leaders that we stand four-square behind their sovereignty and independence," Johnson told a security conference in Munich.

"If Ukraine is endangered, the shock will echo around the world. And those echoes will be heard in east Asia, will be heard in Taiwan," he added. "People would draw the conclusion that aggression pays, and that might is right."

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alison Williams

