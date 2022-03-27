Skip to main content
Russia warns media: don't report interview with Ukrainian president

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Ukrainian people, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 23, 2022. Picture taken March 23, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Russia's communications watchdog told Russian media on Sunday to refrain from reporting an interview done with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and said it had started a probe into the outlets which had interviewed the Ukrainian leader.

In a short statement distributed by the watchdog on social media and posted on its website, it said a host of Russian outlets had done an interview with Zelenskiy.

"Roskomnadzor warns the Russian media about the necessity of refraining from publishing this interview," it said. It did not give a reason for its warning.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

