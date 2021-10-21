Skip to main content

Europe

Russia warns NATO any move on Ukraine will have consequences - report

1 minute read

Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of NATO headquarters during the move there, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Moscow has warned NATO that any move towards Ukraine's membership in the bloc will have consequences, the RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying on Thursday.

RIA said Rudenko had been asked about U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's comments on a visit to Ukraine this week when he said that Washington supported Kyiv's aspiration's to join the transatlantic alliance and that no country could veto such a move.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 5:49 AM UTC

Analysis: Exit of Weidmann, decade of change shows hawk as endangered species

German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann was just a year into his tenure when the world began to change with three words.

Europe
Russia warns NATO any move on Ukraine will have consequences - report
Europe
Weidmann: the often lonely ECB voice against easy money
Europe
Leaders tackle Poland for challenging core of European integration
Europe
Rule of law clash with Poland set to overshadow EU summit