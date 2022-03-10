1 minute read
Russia will no longer participate in Council of Europe - TASS
March 10 (Reuters) - Russia will no longer participate in the Council of Europe, the TASS news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.
The ministry said in a statement that NATO and European Union countries were undermining the European body designed to uphold human rights, rule of law and democracy.
