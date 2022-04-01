Skip to main content
Russia will not ask EU to end sanctions - RIA

Plastic letters arranged to read "Sanctions" are placed in front the flag colors of EU and Russia in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

April 1 (Reuters) - Russia will not ask the European Union to end sanctions and has a sufficient "margin of safety", the RIA news agency quoted a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Friday.

"The European Union is not the centre of the universe," Nikolai Kobrinets, the head of the European cooperation department at the ministry, said.

