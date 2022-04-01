1 minute read
Russia will not ask EU to end sanctions - RIA
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 1 (Reuters) - Russia will not ask the European Union to end sanctions and has a sufficient "margin of safety", the RIA news agency quoted a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Friday.
"The European Union is not the centre of the universe," Nikolai Kobrinets, the head of the European cooperation department at the ministry, said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Shri Navaratnam
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.