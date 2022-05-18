Russia will rebuild "freed" territories in Ukraine - RIA

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

May 18 (Reuters) - Russia will finance the reconstruction of territories in Ukraine that it has taken control of and will repair roads that link those areas with Russia, RIA quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin as saying on Wednesday.

Khusnullin said Russia had "freed" the territories.

He also said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe by capacity, will supply energy to Russia and to Ukraine if the latter pays for it, RIA reported. Russian troops seized the Zaporizhzhia plant from Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.