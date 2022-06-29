Russia will respond to Bulgaria's 'hostile' expulsion of diplomats

SOFIA, June 29 (Reuters) - The Russian Embassy to Sofia said on Wednesday that Bulgaria's decision to expel 70 Russian diplomatic staff was a hostile action to which Moscow would respond accordingly.

In a statement on its Telegram channel, Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova said that declaring 34 diplomats and 36 staff personae non gratae together as a list was an "unprecedented hostile step."

"The government of the Russian Federation is reserving its right of reciprocal, possibly asymmetric response to such hostile actions," she said.

Bulgaria said on Tuesday that it had expelled the diplomatic staff over espionage concerns. read more

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Leslie Adler

