Russia will supply Belarus with Iskander-M missile systems- Putin
June 25 (Reuters) - Russia will supply Belarus with Iskander-M missile systems, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a televised meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday.
Delivery will take place within a few months, he added.
The Iskander-M is a mobile guided missile system with a range of up to 500 km (300 miles). The missiles can carry conventional or nuclear warheads.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey
