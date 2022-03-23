Russian ambassador says there is no basis for accusations against 45 officials set to be expelled from Poland

Ambassador of Russia to Poland Sergey Andreev speaks during a commemoration event at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau, during the ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2019. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki via REUTERS/File Photo

WARSAW, March 23 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Poland said on Wednesday that there is no basis for the accusations made against 45 Russian officials who are set to be expelled from Poland, after Poland's special services asked the foreign ministry to expel the diplomats.

"They will have to go. This is a sovereign decision by the Polish side and they have the right to their own decision," Ambassador Sergey Andreev told journalists outside of the foreign ministry after he was summoned there.

Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Pawel Florkiewicz and Alicja Ptak; Editing by Toby Chopra

