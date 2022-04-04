1 minute read
Russian ambassador to Vilnius "asked to leave", says Lithuania
April 4 (Reuters) - Lithuania has asked the Russian ambassador to leave the country, the Lithuanian foreign minister said on Monday.
"Russian ambassador was asked to leave Lithuania," Gabrielius Landsbergis tweeted.
"Lithuanian ambassador in Ukraine is coming back to Kyiv. That is Lithuania's decision made today," he added.
Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis
