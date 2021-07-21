Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russian annual inflation at 6.5% as of July 19 -economy ministry

A customer shops at a Victoria supermarket operated by Russian food retailer Dixy Group in Moscow, Russia, October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Russia's annual inflation slightly slowed to 6.5% as of July 19, from 6.56% as of July 12, the economy ministry said on Wednesday, two days before the central bank's rate-setting meeting.

The bank, which hiked rates to 5.5% at its meeting last month, is widely expected to raise rates again on Friday, with a Reuters poll on Monday showing market expectations leaning towards a 100 basis point hike, to 6.5%.

