Russian antisubmarine destroyer to conduct drills in Sea of Japan -Interfax















April 24 (Reuters) - Russia's antisubmarine destroyer Admiral Tributs will conduct exercises in the Sea of Japan involving mock enemy objects, the news agency Interfax reported on Monday, quoting the press service of Russia's Pacific Fleet.

"In the Sea of Japan, the Admiral Tributs ship will conduct an anti-submarine exercise in accordance with the fleet combat training plan," the press service said.

As part of the exercises, the ship's crew, in cooperation with naval helicopters, will search for a mock enemy submarine, as well as perform combat training drills with torpedoes.

Launched in 1983, the Admiral Tributs vessel serves in the Russian Pacific Fleet.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Gerry Doyle











