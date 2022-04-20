1 minute read
Russian armed forces will start taking delivery of new missile this year -Tass
April 20 (Reuters) - Russia's nuclear forces will start taking delivery of the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile this year once testing is complete, Tass quoted the head of the Roscosmos space agency as saying on Wednesday.
Dmitry Rogozin said deliveries would start "in the autumn of this year," it reported. Earlier in the day Russia said it had conducted a first test launch of the missile. read more
Reporting by David Ljunggren
