Russian armoured train blown up in occupied Ukraine -territorial defence

KYIV, May 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian fighters blew up an armoured train carrying Russian troops using an explosive device in the occupied southern city of Melitopol, the Ukrainian territorial defence force said on Wednesday.

Reuters could not independently verify the claim. Russia's Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to a written request for comment.

The city of Melitopol in the region of Zaporizhzhia lies in a belt of southern Ukrainian land that was occupied by Russian forces after they invaded on Feb. 24.

The Ukrainian territorial defence, the reservist branch of the armed forces, said an explosive device detonated directly under a carriage carrying servicemen.

Their statement, published on Facebook, did not elaborate on the extent of the damage.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Angus MacSwan

