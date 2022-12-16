Russian attack causes 'colossal' infrastructure damage in Ukraine's Kharkiv - mayor















KYIV, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russian missile strikes caused "colossal" damage to infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday and mainly affected the energy system, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"There is colossal damage to infrastructure, primarily the energy system," he said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. "I ask you to be patient with what is happening now. I know that in your houses there is no light, no heating, no water supply."

