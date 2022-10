Russian attacks hit energy infrastructure in north, central Ukraine - Kyiv

KYIV, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russian attacks damaged energy infrastructure in Ukraine's central and northern regions on Monday, but the situation with the power system is under control and repair crews are fixing the damage, Ukraine's grid operator said.

The operator, Ukrenergo, urged Ukrainians in a statement on Telegram to be frugal in their use of electricity, especially in the evening, to reduce strain on the energy system.

"The Ukrenergo dispatch center does not rule out the possibility of introducing emergency shutdown schedules," it said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage











