Russian authorities say Ukraine shelled border village, no injuries or damage

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Authorities in the southern Russian region of Kursk said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Gordeevka, near the Ukrainian border, but that there were no casualties or damage.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

