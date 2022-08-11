Russian-backed authorities say air defences thwarted Ukrainian attack on Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russian anti-aircraft defence systems thwarted Ukrainian attacks on the occupied Ukrainian city of Enerhodar and the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, state-owned news agencies TASS and RIA reported on Thursday, citing the Russian-imposed authorities in Zaporizhzhia region.

Reuters could not independently verify the claim.

Reporting by Reuters

