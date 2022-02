Russian-backed separatist leader says military mobilisation is accelerating

Head of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin gestures during a news conference in Donetsk, Ukraine February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A Russian-backed leader in the breakaway Donetsk region of Ukraine said on Wednesday that a military mobilisation was gathering pace to counter Ukrainian "aggression".

Denis Pushilin, leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic that was recognised by Russia this week, said the situation had become critical but the separatists would win with support from "big Russia".

