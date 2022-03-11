Russian-backed separatists capture Ukraine's Volnovakha - RIA

March 11 (Reuters) - Russian-backed separatists have captured the Ukrainian city of Volnovakha north of the besieged Azov Sea port of Mariupol, the RIA news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying on Friday.

Volnovakha is strategically important as the northern gateway to Mariupol.

