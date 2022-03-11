1 minute read
Russian-backed separatists capture Ukraine's Volnovakha - RIA
March 11 (Reuters) - Russian-backed separatists have captured the Ukrainian city of Volnovakha north of the besieged Azov Sea port of Mariupol, the RIA news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying on Friday.
Volnovakha is strategically important as the northern gateway to Mariupol.
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
