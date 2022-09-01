Russian-backed separatists say 13 emergency workers killed by Ukrainian artillery fire

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Russian-backed separatists said on Thursday that 13 emergency service personnel were killed and nine wounded after coming under Ukrainian artillery fire in the Russian-controlled part of Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

"On Sept. 1, at around 4 a.m., a group of emergency services personnel from the DPR carrying out their tasks in the village of Rubtsi ... came under artillery fire from Ukrainian armed formations," officials from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Telegram.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.