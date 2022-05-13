1 minute read
Russian blockade hits exports of Ukrainian agricultural products
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KYIV, May 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine can export no more than 1.5 million tonnes of agricultural products a month because of a Russian blockade of its ports, First Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Friday.
He was quoted by Interfax Ukraine news agency as saying that before the blockade Ukraine could export more than 5 million tonnes of agricultural crops each month. Ukraine is now sending its products abroad by rail.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.