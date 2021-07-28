Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russian businessmen, HarperCollins reach agreement over Putin book, lawyer says

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - A lawyer acting for Russian businessmen Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven said on Wednesday that Harper Collins had reached an agreement with them and agreed to issue an apology over aspects of a book about Vladimir Putin's Russia.

Hugh Tomlinson, a lawyer representing claimants in a defamation hearing against Harper Collins, told the High Court that "an accommodation" had been reached.

Lawyers for Harper Collins could not immediately be reached for comment.

