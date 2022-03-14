Russian c.bank to change official rouble exchange rate calculations

A customer hands over Russian rouble banknotes and coins to a vendor at a market in Omsk, Russia, February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

March 14 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank plans to switch to publishing official exchange rates based on extended trading hours, the bank said on Monday, amid increased market volatility.

The switch will mean that the official rate will be based on a greater number of deals, it said in a statement.

