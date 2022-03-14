1 minute read
Russian c.bank to change official rouble exchange rate calculations
March 14 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank plans to switch to publishing official exchange rates based on extended trading hours, the bank said on Monday, amid increased market volatility.
The switch will mean that the official rate will be based on a greater number of deals, it said in a statement.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christopher Cushing
