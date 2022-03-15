1 minute read
Russian c.bank halts purchases of gold from banks to meet household demand
March 15 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said it will suspend the buying of gold from banks from Tuesday to meet increased demand for the precious metal from households.
"Currently, households' demand for buying physical gold in bars has increased, driven, in particular, by the abolition of value-added tax on these operations," the central bank said in a statement.
(This story corrects lede to show cenbank suspends gold purchases from banks from Tuesday, not Wednesday)
