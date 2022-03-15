Russian c.bank says sells $22 bln at "fine-tuning" repo auction

A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. A sign reads: "Bank of Russia". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Tuesday said it had provided banks with 2.44 trillion roubles ($21.98 billion) at a "fine-tuning" one-day repo auction, as it seeks to help lending institutions manage their liquidity.

The limit at the auction was 3 trillion roubles. The central bank will reduce the limits on repo auctions and deposit auctions for "fine-tuning" to 1 trillion roubles starting from Wednesday.

($1 = 111.0170 roubles)

Reporting by Reuters

