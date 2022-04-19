Russian c.bank sells 1.2 trillion roubles at one-week repo auction

A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. A sign reads: "Bank of Russia". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

April 19 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Tuesday it had provided banks with 1.2 trillion roubles ($15.61 billion) at a one-week repo, or repurchase agreement, auction at a cut-off rate of 17%.

The central bank holds repo auctions to help banks manage liquidity at times when the financial sector is rocked by unprecedented western sanctions against Moscow.

($1 = 76.8750 roubles)

Reporting by Reuters

