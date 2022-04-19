1 minute read
Russian c.bank sells 1.2 trillion roubles at one-week repo auction
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 19 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Tuesday it had provided banks with 1.2 trillion roubles ($15.61 billion) at a one-week repo, or repurchase agreement, auction at a cut-off rate of 17%.
The central bank holds repo auctions to help banks manage liquidity at times when the financial sector is rocked by unprecedented western sanctions against Moscow.
($1 = 76.8750 roubles)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.