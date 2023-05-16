Russian central bank: Some shares bought from exiting firms should be put to market

Summary

Summary Companies This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine















MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday that new owners of assets purchased from companies leaving the country should float a portion of the acquired shares on the stock exchange.

A government commission that monitors foreign investment has to grant approval for deals involving companies from so-called "unfriendly" countries - those that have imposed sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

Nabiullina said the central bank was involved in discussions with the government commission on transactions involving the purchase of companies and assets from foreign owners.

"We believe that upon such a purchase, there should be an obligation to bring some shares to the market," Nabiullina told a financial market conference. "This will also give a variety of instruments for investors."

First Deputy Governor Vladimir Chistyukhin later told reporters that the central bank's plan would not affect previously concluded deals. He said the central bank wanted around 10%-20% of stakes to be offered to investors on the market. Discussions over the proposals are ongoing, he added.

A host of trading suspensions and Russia's decision to limit the access of foreign investors to its markets have disrupted the Russian financial sector since Moscow despatched troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

"We have become more closed, it is a forced closure," said Nabiullina, though she added that attracting foreign investment, from both friendly and unfriendly countries, though challenging in such conditions, should be a goal.

"I think we need to try and keep the financial market as integrated as possible in the global market," she said.

Nabiullina also supported the idea of Russian state companies listing larger stakes on the stock exchange, as they could raise "trillions of roubles" from private investors.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.