Russian ceasefire comes into force in Ukraine - state TV















MOSCOW, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A unilateral Russian ceasefire ordered by President Vladimir Putin has come into force along the entire front as of noon Moscow time (0900 GMT), Russian state television said.

"At noon today, the ceasefire regime came into force on the entire contact line," Russia's state First Channel said. "It will continue until the end of January 7."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.