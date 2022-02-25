Russian cenbank says client funds in sanctioned banks are secure

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Clients' funds held by Russian banks that were hit with new Western sanctions are secure and are not affected by the sanctions, Deputy Central Bank Governor Vladimir Chistyukhin said on Friday.

Chistyukhin said the central bank was in contact with the banks affected by sanctions.

Clients of some Russian banks subject to Western sanctions will no longer be able to use their cards abroad or with mobile payment systems from Apple and Google, the central bank has said. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.