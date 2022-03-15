Russian central bank sells all $26.7 bln at one-week repo auction

A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets.

The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.

The bank also said it had raised 1.5 trillion roubles at a one-day deposit auction.

($1 = 112.2470 roubles)

Reporting by Reuters

